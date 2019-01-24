Bloomberg: Trying to legalize marijuana is ‘perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said that attempting to legalize recreational marijuana “is perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done.”

“Last year, in 2017, 72,000 Americans OD’d on drugs. In 2018, more people than that are OD-ing on drugs, have OD’d on drugs, and today, incidentally, we are trying to legalize another addictive narcotic, which is perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done,” he said, according to WBNG.com.

“We’ve got to fight that, and that’s another thing that Bloomberg Philanthropies will work on it in public health,” he added.

Ten states and Washington, D.C., have each already legalized recreational marijuana. – READ MORE