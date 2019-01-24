Top Dem: ‘Highly unlikely’ State of the Union will happen amid shutdown

The head of the House Democratic Caucus said Wednesday that it’s all but certain party leaders will prevent President Trump from giving his State of the Union address if the government remains closed on its scheduled Jan. 29 date.

“It’s absolutely not clear … what his present intention is,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters in the Capitol. “But I can say that unless the government is reopened, it’s highly unlikely that the State of the Union is going to take place on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.”

The remarks are the latest volley in the back-and-forth between the White House and House Democrats over the president’s annual speech to Congress and the country.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), upon taking the gavel on Jan. 3, had invited Trump to deliver his speech on Jan. 29. Last week, however, Pelosi suggested the address be postponed until the partial shutdown has ended, citing security concerns surrounding the high-profile event. – READ MORE