Democrats poised to grill Brett Kavanaugh on drinking, partying in high school

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE