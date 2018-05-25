Bloomberg to Coal Miners: We Can Find Other Things for You to Do (VIDEO)

“The truth of the matter is that there aren’t very many coal miners left anyways, and we can find other things for them to do,” Bloomberg said.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and possible 2020 presidential candidate attacked the 53,000 Americans who are employed by the coal industry during a recent discussion at the International Monetary Fund on Thursday.

Americans for Tax Reform obtained video of Bloomberg telling Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, that “we should tax the poor,” and saying, “We can find other things for” coal miners to do other than mine coal. – READ MORE

