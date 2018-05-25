WATCH: Accused Sexual Harasser Morgan Freeman Narrated DNC Video About Hillary Clinton

Eight women accused actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment in communications with CNN, according to an article published Thursday. The famed actor stands accused of unwanted touching and uninvited sexual comments directed at women on his movie sets.

In recent years, Freeman has spent much of his time lending his voice to liberal and Democratic causes. For instance, he narrated the above video at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, which was an introduction for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s speech. – READ MORE

