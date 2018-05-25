Andrew Cuomo Jokes Brother Chris Has ‘Certain Development Issues’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) joked that his brother Chris Cuomo, who hosts CNN’s “New Day,” has “certain development issues” during a speech at the New York State Democratic convention on Thursday.

(Chris Cuomo was not actually adopted, to be clear) — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) May 24, 2018

“This morning I did CNN. I have a brother. He’s not a natural brother, he’s adopted. But we treat him like he’s a natural brother,” Andrew Cuomo joked. “It’s actually a funny story: he was found at our front door in a basket, and he was 16 years-old. So, he has certain development issues.”- READ MORE

