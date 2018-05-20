Federal Judge Throws Out Andrea Tantaros Lawsuit Against Fox News

Fox News Channel executives are one step closer to resolving a troubling chapter in its history that resulted in the ouster of network bosses and on-air talent accused of sexual harassment.

One lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by former host Andrea Tantaros was dismissed this week by a federal judge in New York who determined her complaint “failed to plausibly allege facts tying any of the defendants to the conduct she claims caused her injury.”

Amid a string of accusations in 2016 that ultimately cost CEO Roger Ailes and host Bill O’Reilly their jobs, Tantaros’ lawsuit accused both men of harassing her. She described a work environment conducive to such abuses and claimed Fox News former Co-President Bill Shine tried to keep her from going public with her complaints.

“Fox News masquerades as a defender of traditional family values, but behind the scenes, it operates like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency and misogyny,” her lawsuit alleged. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1