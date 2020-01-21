Bloomberg Say He’s Not Trying to ‘Hide’ Anything by Holding Former Employees to NDA’s (VIDEO)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) was on ABC’s “The View” to talk about his presidential campaign when he was pressed on reports that he fostered a work environment at his company that made female employees uncomfortable.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg was asked why he had not released former employees from nondisclosure agreements by co-host Abby Huntsman.

Huntsman noted that several women had filed lawsuits against Bloomberg’s company claiming he created an environment that made them feel uncomfortable.

She also quoted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who asked during an appearance on the show, “If your company has an enviable record, what do you have to hide?”

“We don’t have anything to hide,” Bloomberg responded, adding, “But we made legal agreements which both sides wanted to keep certain things from coming out.” – READ MORE

