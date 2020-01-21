Cruz Trolls Pelosi On Impeachment: Trump Will Be ‘Acquitted Forever Of These Bogus Charges’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday over her repeated insistence that President Donald Trump will be “impeached forever,” saying that by the time the Senate is done with the trial, Trump will be “acquitted forever of these bogus charges.”

“Real quick, how likely is it that we see a motion to dismiss in the first – after the first 48 hours, after you actually look at those articles?” Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“You know, I don’t think it is that likely,” Cruz responded. “And the reason is, I think dismissing this case is a much less attractive option than rendering final judgment and acquitting the president.”

“Nancy Pelosi is going out on TV crowing that the president has been impeached forever,” Cruz continued. “Well, when we get to final judgment, the president will have been acquitted forever of these bogus impeachment charges. That’s a much better outcome for the president and for the country.” – READ MORE