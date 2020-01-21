Actor Jeffrey Wright: Virginia Gun Rights Gathering Has a ‘Klan Rally Smell to It’

The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it? Wonder why. https://t.co/1kq9pu1is1 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2020

The WaPo article doesn’t mention the Ku Klux Klan or the KKK. So it’s really unclear where Jeffrey Wright is getting his “Klan-rally smell” claim from.

Indeed, media members were framing Monday’s gathering as a “white nationalist rally” — that was how NBC News reporter Ben Collins described the event in a tweet he has since deleted. – READ MORE