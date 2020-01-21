Actor Jeffrey Wright: Virginia Gun Rights Gathering Has a ‘Klan Rally Smell to It’

James Bond movie star and Dell Technologies pitchman Jeffrey Wright asserted, without evidence, that Monday’s pro-Second Amendment gathering in Richmond, Virginia, “has a Klan-rally smell to it.”
“The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it? Wonder why,” Wright said in a tweet that included a link to a Washington Post article, titled “Richmond braces for enormous gun-rights rally Monday.”
The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it? Wonder why. https://t.co/1kq9pu1is1
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2020
The WaPo article doesn’t mention the Ku Klux Klan or the KKK. So it’s really unclear where Jeffrey Wright is getting his “Klan-rally smell” claim from.
Indeed, media members were framing Monday’s gathering as a “white nationalist rally” — that was how NBC News reporter Ben Collins described the event in a tweet he has since deleted. – READ MORE