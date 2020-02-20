WATCH: Trump Gives Shout out to World War II Veteran Who Attended His Arizona Rally

Share:

As the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took to the debate stage in Nevada, President Donald Trump was holding a rally in Arizona.

During the rally on Thursday night, Trump gave a shout out to a 92-year-old World War II veteran — Ervin Julian — who attended his rally.

“I don’t know if he knows it. But he’s, right now, the hottest celebrity in the world. I don’t know what’s going on here. He might even be hotter than Trump right now. I have to say,” Trump said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.