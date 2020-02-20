WATCH: Trump Gives Shout out to World War II Veteran Who Attended His Arizona Rally

As the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took to the debate stage in Nevada, President Donald Trump was holding a rally in Arizona.

Trump on the WW2 vet, Ervin Julian: “I don’t know if he knows it but he is the hottest celebrity in the world. … He might even be hotter than Trump right now, I have to say. He is all over television. Even fake news CNN had him on.” pic.twitter.com/35fJoHlvF1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2020

During the rally on Thursday night, Trump gave a shout out to a 92-year-old World War II veteran — Ervin Julian — who attended his rally.

“I don’t know if he knows it. But he’s, right now, the hottest celebrity in the world. I don’t know what’s going on here. He might even be hotter than Trump right now. I have to say,” Trump said. – READ MORE

