Bloomberg Adviser Gets Short With NYT Reporter About Candidate’s Height

A Michael Bloomberg adviser was cut down to size by a New York Times reporter Thursday after trying to claim the Democratic presidential candidate was not self-conscious about his height.

Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman disputed one reporter’s claim that the Bloomberg campaign was secretly happy about President Donald Trump calling the former New York City mayor a “5’4″ mass of dead energy.”

“The height thing is one of the few things that actually bothers the candidate,” Haberman said in a tweet.

The “height thing” actually doesn’t bother Mike, Maggie. Size matters to Trump. But it’s the size of the deficit, the size of Trump’s ego, and the scale of our Constitutional crisis that do actually bother Mike. https://t.co/NuClsH15I9 — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 13, 2020

In short order, the tweet drew the ire of Bloomberg senior adviser Tim O’Brien. “The ‘height thing’ actually doesn’t bother Mike, Maggie,” he shot back. “Size matters to Trump. But it’s the size of the deficit, the size of Trump’s ego, and the scale of our Constitutional crisis that do actually bother Mike.” – READ MORE

