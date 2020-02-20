WATCH: Dems pull American flag off debate stage

@TheDemocrats just realized that somebody screwed up and put an American flag on tonight’s debate stage. Calls were made. Flunkies were scrambled. Problem solved!!! #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate @DonaldJTrumpJr @RealJamesWoods @iheartmindy pic.twitter.com/Kmpxm8xCQV
— Steve Williams (@MAGA_Enhancer) February 20, 2020
During the Democrat debate in Las Vegas tonight, organizers put Old Glory on the stage, but didn’t leave it any longer than necessary. – READ MORE
