Copy of House Impeachment Report Signed by Trump up for Auction

After the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, he signed a copy of the report compiled by the House Judiciary Committee in his signature black marker.
Now, Goldin Auctions is auctioning off that report. With just over four days left, the highest bid for the documents was $17,000 before a buyer’s premium. As Darren Rovell of Action Network noted on Monday, the buyer’s premium brought the highest bid to $20,400.
Donald Trump signed a copy of his impeachment documents. @GoldinAuctions is selling it. Top bid is $20,400, including buyer’s premium, with a week to go. pic.twitter.com/mZgC1i4ux4
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2020
The House voted to advance two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 largely along party lines. At the same time, Trump held a rally in Michigan, after which he reportedly signed a copy of the Judiciary Committee’s report. – READ MORE
