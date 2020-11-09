BLM and anarchist groups call to ‘burn it down,’ berate Biden supporters: ‘You are a bunch of fools!’ (VIDEO)

While there were massive celebrations across the country after several news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, there were also groups marching against President Donald Trump and in opposition to the reported president-elect.

There were large crowds of Biden supporters partying at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. There were also other groups who were not in as much of a festive mood.

“Fuck Biden! Fuck Trump! No more presidents! No more fascists!” Tonight antifascist activists marched through Washington DC in Black-bloc to protest both candidates and the entire system, especially police. They were led by DC’s They/Them Collective, an anarchist collective. pic.twitter.com/nBveI5PBoa — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 4, 2020

There was a crew of black-clad demonstrators, many holding umbrellas, marching towards Black Lives Matter Plaza. They held a large sign that read: “FREE THE PEOPLE, FIGHT THE POWER, F*** THE POLICE – DEFUND, DISARM, DISBAND.” Another sign said: “BURN DOWN THE AMERICAN PLANTATION.”

The group chanted: “What do we want? Justice When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it — Burn it down! BURN. IT. DOWN!”- READ MORE

