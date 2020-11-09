Utah AG Says Election Process ‘Compromised,’ Will Help Trump Campaign Legal Fight

Update — 4:51 P.M. EST: Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes (R) says he will not take a leave of absence from his office, rather he will take a “personal weekend to help review and advise on potential lawsuits related to ensuring all legal votes are counted” with respect to the Trump campaign’s legal efforts. Read Breitbart News’ original article below:

On personal leave time to help prepare and support litigation in several states dealing with compromised election process. — Sean Reyes (@SeanReyesUT) November 6, 2020

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes (R) announced Friday that he will assist President Donald Trump’s campaign in its legal fight, calling the 2020 presidential election process “compromised.”

“Despite months of predictions about a ‘blue wave,’ @GOP kept the Senate & expanded seats in the House,” Reyes wrote on social media. “Biden & his allies know @POTUS will win if only verified, #legal votes are counted. We are making sure that happens but looks like courts may have to decide that. #RuleOfLaw.”- READ MORE

