CNN’s Anderson Cooper Says Trump Press Conference Looked Like An ‘Obese Turtle On His Back Flailing In The Hot Sun’ (VIDEO)

After President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said it was like watching “an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.”

At the press conference, President Trump explained his position on the unfolding presidential election results.

The President described his campaign team’s lawsuits over the ballot counting in several states, and made allegations of fraud and corruption.

"Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly," President Trump told the nation.

