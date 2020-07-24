BLM Activist Says White Men Are ‘The Common Enemy’, ‘We Need to Get Rid of Them’

At a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, a self-described mixed-race member of the LGBT community said that the concept of intersectionality means that there is “one common enemy: the white man” and therefore “we need to get rid of them”.

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter protesters marched from Marble Arch in Hyde Park to Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, where speakers spoke out against systemic racism and capitalism.

One of the speakers said that to understand the movement, it is important to understand the tenants of the left-wing sociological concept of “intersectionality”.

“You can’t talk about education, and you can’t talk about black issues, and LGBT issues, and exclude them as if they’re some individual issue; you need to be looking at this using intersectionality,” he said in a Breitbart London exclusive video.

The speaker said that intersectionality “means recognising that there is one common enemy: the white man. The systems that they use are capitalism, patriarchy, and fascism. They were created and perpetuated by white men, for white men, in the interests of white men.” – READ MORE

