WATCH: Stephanopoulos Grills Schiff For ‘Making Up’ Trump Quotes, Schiff Continues To Lie

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos ripped Democrat House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Sunday for “making up” quotes from President Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call during a committee hearing last week.

Schiff, a Representative from California, also repeated numerous lies on the program that he had made over the weekend on Twitter, falsely claiming that Trump tried “to try to coerce that leader to manufacture dirt on his opponent and interfere in our election … at a time when the president is withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance to Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have both said that there was no pressure and no coercion during the phone call. The transcript shows that Trump never asked Ukraine to interfere in U.S. elections nor did he ever ask for anyone to “manufacture” dirt on Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden. Also, The New York Times reported that Ukraine was not even aware that aid was being delayed until over a month after the phone call. – READ MORE