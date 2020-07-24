Black Marine Vet Holding American Flag Rips Protesters: ‘None Of You Guys Represent Black Lives’ (VIDEO)

A man with an American flag ask why the mob is ripping down the fence in front of the Federal Courthouse #Portland pic.twitter.com/XP5QZtLTRO — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 19, 2020

Over the weekend, a black man who said he served eight years in the Marines and tried to decorate a fence around the federal courthouse in Portland with American flags confronted protesters, snapping at them, “None of you guys represent black lives.”

“If you stand for justice come here and stand with me,” Gabriel Johnson, who opposes the use of federal law enforcement in the city, yelled at protesters while holding an American flag. “Stand with me because I’m here for justice. I’m not here to tear down this f***ing fence; I’m not here to spray-paint. It’s going on every day. If you don’t want to get gassed, stop! If you don’t want to get gassed, stop! It has to stop! None of you guys represent black lives. Sit and protest. Sit and protest.” – READ MORE

