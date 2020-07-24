Cop-O Research: Is Kamala Harris Planting Evidence on Her VP Rivals?

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), whose failed presidential campaign flamed out before any primary votes were cast, is a top contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. Curiously enough, negative stories about Harris’s potential rivals for the VP slot have been popping up of late in mainstream media outlets. Imagine that.

Biden’s promise to select a female running mate, along with the increasing pressure to pick a woman of color, has left the former vice president with limited options. Only two women of color—Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.)—campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Despite her failings as a candidate, Harris is widely considered the favorite thanks to her relatively high profile compared with the other black women rumored to be on Biden’s shortlist, such as Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D.), Rep. Val Demings (D., Fla.), and Rep. Karen Bass (D., Calif.). In recent weeks, all three have had negative stories published about them—almost certainly the result of opposition research fed to reporters by a rival.

Within a span of two days earlier this month, Vox and Politico published similar stories criticizing Demings’s record as Orlando police chief. Harris has been criticized in similar fashion for pursuing “tough on crime” policies as California attorney general back when the Democratic Party still believed in crime prevention—although neither story mentions Harris’s record. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --