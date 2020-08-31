Silent Majority: Over 10% Of Trump Voters Won’t Admit Preferences To Pollsters

A new study from CloudResearch reveals that 11.7% of Republicans won’t admit their political preferences to pollsters – which is more than twice the number of Democrats at just 5.4%.

CloudResearch also found that “10.5% of Independents fell into the “shy voter” category, just a percentage point lower than how Republicans react to phone polls.”

When asked why they wouldn’t be truthful in their responses, “shy” respondents cited six concerns:

1. A lack of trust in phone polls as truly being anonymous.

2. An apprehension to associate their phone numbers with recorded responses.

3. Fear that their responses will become public in some manner.

4. Fear of reprisal and related detrimental impact to their financial, social, and family lives should their political opinions become publicly known.

5. A general dislike of phone polls.

6. Malicious intent to mislead polls due to general distrust of media and political pundits (though a sentiment expressed only by a few "shy voters").

