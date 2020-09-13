Black Lives Matter and NYPD clash after protest stops traffic on George Washington Bridge: ‘We shut s*** down!’ (VIDEO)

A Black Lives Matter protest shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday. BLM supporters and NYPD clashed as police attempted to unblock the George Washington Bridge after traffic was ground to a halt.

For about an hour on Saturday night, Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched across the George Washington Bridge to the 34th precinct station house in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. About 100 protesters blocked all cars and trucks from passing. The crowd boasted that they were on the bridge to “shut s*** down!”

Agitators used construction cones to block cars from driving on the George Washington Bridge.

Hawk Newsome, leader of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, said they shut down the bridge “for our Sisters and Brothers who had their lives stolen by AmeriKKKa.”

Newsome added that three BLM agitators were arrested during the demonstration, and urged his followers on social media to call the 34th precinct for their release. “FREE THE TEAM!!! Pigs at the 34th are not picking up the phone. CALL UNTIL THEY DO FREE,” he wrote. Newsome boasted “our city” during the shutdown of the bridge. – READ MORE

