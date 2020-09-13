Trump Declares ‘We’re Not Doing Any More Shutdowns’

President Donald Trump is adamant that the country does not need another nationwide shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Actually, he claims doing so would so be “unscientific” and would ignore statistics about the virus.

Trump blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a press conference on Thursday for insisting that he would follow the advice of medical experts and implement a national shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The approach to the virus is a very unscientific, blanket lockdown by the Democrats,” Trump said as he claimed a nationwide shutdown would take “all of these incredible statistics” and throw “them out the window.”

He continued, “Whether expert or not, we’re not doing any more shutdowns. We did the shutdown, and now we’re doing the opening. And there won’t be any more shutdowns. There could be little sections, a small section where you have a breakout.”

“But we’re not talking about shutdowns like they were talking about depending on experts. We’re not going to be doing that,” he added. – READ MORE

