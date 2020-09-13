Detroit Police Chief Slams Rashida Tlaib for ‘False Claims’ Against Department

Detroit police chief James Craig slammed far-left congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and other Democratic lawmakers, accusing them of making false claims against his police department.

Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, coauthored a letter with three other Democratic legislators on Tuesday asking for an independent investigation into the Detroit police department’s use of force on demonstrators this summer. The letter claimed that police actions to quell protests demonstrated “a dismissive attitude of the movement for racial justice.”

But Craig said the claims made in the letter are not factually correct, and he blasted the legislators for ignoring protesters’ violence aimed at police.

“It’s unfortunate that these representatives have chosen to repeat a number of false claims in their letter without verifying the facts,” Craig said in a statement. “What really disturbs me is that when the protesters assaulted Detroit police officers with rocks, railroad spikes, and fireworks, never once did these representatives ask for an independent investigation into their violent criminal activity.” – READ MORE

