Black Democrat Slams Riots, Applauds Curfews: ‘This Is Not Protest; It’s Anarchy’

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (D) gave an interview to Dallas’ Fox 4 Tuesday. The long-time commissioner has courted his share of controversy, including calling the scientific term “black hole” racist several years back. He’s no closet Republican.

Dallas has been the scene of some of Texas’ worst violence and looting since the George Floyd protests devolved over the past week, including the harrowing scene of rioters beating a man who attempted to defend his business with a machete.

In the interview, Commissioner Price emerges as a voice of reason against the violence.

Price says what he has seen in Dallas since Friday night are not protests.

“I can’t sit idly by. This is not protest. Just don’t keep wrapping it as though its protest. It’s not protest. It’s anarchy,” he said. “And it’s not as if you’re talking to somebody who has never protested.” – READ MORE

