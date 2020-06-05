Poll: Younger And Wealthier Americans Most Likely to Defend Looting

A majority of young, college-educated Americans justify the rioting and looting destroying major urban areas across the country, according to a new poll.

Monmouth University researchers found that 62 percent of those aged 18 to 34 believe the actions of protesters were defensible, with 22 percent saying the actions of the protesters are “fully justified” and 40 percent saying they are “partially justified.” Only 29 percent said that such behavior is never justified, well below the 44 percent mark of respondents aged 35 to 54.

Similar results were found among college-educated Americans, with 58 percent of college graduates saying the actions of the protesters are justified. Both the young and college-educated were the most likely to express favorability toward the riots and looting going on in major urban areas. Protests also found their strongest support among wealthier Americans—37 percent of those with reported incomes of more than $100,000 said the actions of the protesters were not justified compared with 39 percent of those earning less than $50,000.

As riots took place in the wake of the death of George Floyd, President Trump accused the “anti-fascist” group commonly dubbed “Antifa” of overshadowing the efforts of peaceful protesters with destructive violence. On May 31, Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. – READ MORE

