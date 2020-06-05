Chris Cuomo demands to know where it says protests must be ‘peaceful.’ Then he gets a lesson on the Constitution.

CNN host Chris Cuomo is a law school graduate and licensed attorney — but he apparently does not know what the First Amendment says.

Speaking on his show Tuesday, Cuomo rebuked those who “see the protests as the problem” and demanded that riot critics show him where it says demonstrators must protest peacefully.

1 Amd: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people PEACEABLY to assemble, & to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2020

“Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice,” Cuomo said. “And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.” – READ MORE

