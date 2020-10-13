Bizarre “Socially-Distanced Prom” Shows Teens Dancing Back-To-Back

A bizarre video appears to show teens dancing back to back while wearing masks at a socially distanced prom night.

The clip went viral on Twitter over the weekend, amassing over 1.6 million views.

“I can’t make up my mind whether this is crazy or desperately sad,” commented the user who posted the video. “This is a Prom dance in the age of the global COVID scam! Society has entered self-destruction mode.” – READ MORE

