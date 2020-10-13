Bizarre “Socially-Distanced Prom” Shows Teens Dancing Back-To-Back

A bizarre video appears to show teens dancing back to back while wearing masks at a socially distanced prom night.

The clip went viral on Twitter over the weekend, amassing over 1.6 million views.

I can’t make up my mind whether this is crazy or desperately sad. This is a Prom dance in the age of the global COVID scam! Society has entered self-destruction mode. pic.twitter.com/bU2bs1Yq2Z — BeachMilk (@YellowCube7) October 11, 2020

“I can’t make up my mind whether this is crazy or desperately sad,” commented the user who posted the video. “This is a Prom dance in the age of the global COVID scam! Society has entered self-destruction mode.” – READ MORE

