Iconic Sex Pistols Singer Johnny Rotten: ‘Of Course I’m Voting For Trump’

Johnny Rotten famously sang “God Save The Queen” back in the heyday of punk in the late 1970s, but in 2020, he’s singing “God Save The President.”

In keeping with the crazy times of this year, even the singer of “Pretty Vacant” is weighing in on the presidential election.

Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, holds three citizenships — U.S., British and Irish. And he told the BBC he’s “definitely” voting for President Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

“Yes, of course, I’m voting for Trump,” Lydon said in the interview. “He’s an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start. He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.”

The singer, who later headed up Public Image Ltd., added that Trump “really is making the country a bit better.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --