Democrats are turning to Hollywood for help with messaging and voter turnout

Remember when a bunch of Hollywood celebrities got together and recorded an acapella version of “Fight Song” to introduce Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention? And the time when Katy Perry knocked on college dorm room doors to get out the vote?

Well, those efforts didn’t get Clinton elected, so thank goodness Martin Sheen and a bunch of Hollywood celebrities made a video encouraging “heroes” in the Electoral College to flip their votes. Oh, wait, that didn’t work either.

Well, it’s time to look ahead to the 2018 midterms and the 2020 election, and POLITICO reports that this time around, Democrats will be reaching out to Hollywood for help with messaging and getting out the vote.

POLITICO reports: The Democratic National Committee and members of Congress are turning to Hollywood for help with voter turnout and messaging ahead of the midterm elections and 2020 presidential campaign, quietly consulting with a group of actors, writers and producers here.

The group conducts conference calls, shares an email list and has met about five times since September, Littman said. It involves about 35 members, including producers, show-runners, executives, directors, an animator and actors such as Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, Jason George, Alyssa Milano and Helen Hunt. – READ MORE

