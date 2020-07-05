Bitter Hillary Clinton Hits Trump: ‘I Would Have Done a Better Job’ at Handling the Pandemic

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is taking aim at President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she “would have done a better job.”

“I will tell you, it’s frustrating to be on the sidelines in a pandemic,” Clinton said during The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast published Friday.

Clinton chimed in during the podcast, saying whether she thinks she would do a better job than Trump in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wouldn’t have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior,” she said. “I don’t think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have.”

Clinton added, “So I know I would have done a better job.” – READ MORE

