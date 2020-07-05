Colin Kaepernick bashes America on July 4th — but had completely different message when Obama was president

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback turned activist, denounced America on Independence Day this year — but he had a completely different message when Barack Obama was president.

In his Fourth of July message, Kaepernick claimed the national holiday, marking America’s independence from Great Britain, is a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all,” Kaepernick said.

Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2011

However, when Obama was president, Kaepernick sang a much different tune on Independence Day.

In 2011, Kaepernick said, “Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --