BLM Mob Once Again Swarms St Louis Couple’s Home…Harassment’s So Bad They Boarded Up Their Home (VIDEO)

Protesting a politician or a celebrity or some other public person who has massive influence is one thing…but to target American citizens for no other reason than harassment and intimidation is quite another.

That’s exactly what’s happening to the St. Louis couple who were forced to defend their home with guns last week when the BLM mob broke down their privacy gate and trespassed on private property and threatened to kill them, their dog, and burn down their house.

Black Lives Matter Marxist Mob continues to harass and torment this St. Louis couple – the McCloskey’s had to board up their home. pic.twitter.com/Od3EFQCfvw — Amy (@MaybeAmes) July 4, 2020

Well, that mob is back again – even bigger this time – trespassing on private property and harassing and intimidating innocent American citizens for sport.

The harassment and intimidation are so bad, that the couple had to board up their home. – READ MORE

