Birx announces ‘dramatic decline’ in coronavirus cases across the states

Dr. Deborah Birx on Friday announced a “dramatic decline” in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations across the country, particularly in the New York City metro area.

“A dramatic decline across the states” has also been seen in the positivity rate, as testing capabilities are expanded, said Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, during a briefing with reporters.

“A dramatic decline across the states” in percent positive per state, says Dr. Birx. #CoronavirusUSA pic.twitter.com/qTWnkLepxc — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2020

Birx called out three metro areas where the positivity rate has either stalled or increased: Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Minneapolis.

She said D.C. has the “number one” highest positivity rate of any metro area in the country, adding that “went through their logarithmic phase and are now at a high plateau with an unchanging number of cases day over day.”

Speaking about opening churches after Trump announced houses of worship would be considered “essential,” Birx called on people who have comorbidities in areas with high COVID-19 cases to “wait a week.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --