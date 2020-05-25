Michael Moore: The Only Way Trump Wins In 2020 Is If He ‘Cheats’

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who not too long ago predicted President Trump would win re-election in 2020, has flip-flopped and now claims the only way the president wins in November is if he “cheats.”

Moore, who appeared Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” said Trump may be planning some shenanigans in order to hold onto the White House.

“The only way they are going to pull it off is if he’s able to cancel the election or postpone it,” Moore said of the Trump campaign. “That is what we’re going to have to fight against because I’m certain that is what is going on in his head right now.”

Moore worried that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who he said will win by 5 million votes, could still lose the Electoral College because of high turnout for Trump. Hillary Clinton, he noted, won the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes and lost the Electoral College vote 304-227.

The filmmaker said if voting can be made easy, including allowing Americans to vote by mail, “Republicans are going to lose.” – READ MORE

