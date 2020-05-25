Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Are ‘Devastated’ She’s Going to Jail After Finally Pleading Guilty to Charges

Yesterday, we reported that Lori Loughlin had finally agreed to plead guilty to the charges against her in the college admissions scandal, taking a deal that includes her spending two months in prison. Now, it’s been revealed that Loughlin’s two daughters are having a hard time dealing with the fact that both their parents are heading to prison, as their father Mossimo Giannulli is set to plead guilty and spend five months behind bars.

An insider told Us Weekly that 21 year-old Isabella Giannulli and her 20 year-old influencer sister Olivia Jade Giannulli are “devastated” by the realization that both their parents are going to be locked up.

“Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty,” the source said. “The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family.”

The insider went on to add that while the prospect of Loughlin and Giannulli going to prison is devastating to the sisters, the young women are relieved that this humiliating scandal will finally be over.

“The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but fear for their mom going to jail,” the source said. – READ MORE

