Bin Laden Killer SEAL Rob O’Neill’s Take on Rioters: ‘I Can’t Believe I Fought to Protect You’

The nation watched with disgust Friday night as rioters took to the streets of Minneapolis, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles as well as the usual suspects in Oakland and Portland over the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. Nothing says grief-stricken like boosting some free s*it and burning buildings. Watching with the rest of the nation was Rob O’Neill, the retired Navy SEAL who helped send Osama bin Laden to paradise to collect his 72 raisins (not a typo).

Un. Believable. I cannot believe I fought to defend you. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

I planned on going to bed early. Instead, I guess I’ll just watch my beloved country die. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

After fighting al Qaeda, I’m embarrassed that our law enforcement can’t defend our citizens. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

These are coordinated attacks. Are we going to defend ourselves? — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

And O’Neill was disgusted along with most of the rest of America.

O’Neill’s Twitter time-line that started last evening and lasted until Saturday morning was a Rorschach test for the country. If you agreed with what he was saying you too were wondering what looting had to do with redeeming the death and honoring the memory of George Floyd. – READ MORE

