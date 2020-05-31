NY woman faces attempted murder charges for throwing molotov cocktail at NYPD van during riots: reports

A New York woman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after throwing a molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by multiple police officers.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, additionally faces charges for attempted arson, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault, WABC reported. The device reportedly didn’t explode and all four officers inside were able to escape.

“Multiple individuals, including the two sisters from upstate, are going to be charged federally (prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York) in connection with crimes last night involving Molotov cocktails in two different Brooklyn North precincts,” a law enforcement source told Fox News on Saturday.

VIDEO: The morning after at NYPD’s 88th precinct in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/lGmhTTiz2H — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) May 30, 2020

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea condemned violent acts, saying “it is by the grace of God… that we don’t have dead officers today.”

Darian Shader, 21, reportedly tried to interfere with her sister’s arrest and faces charges for obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred around Friday night outside of the Brooklyn Museum, according to police. It was just one of many violent acts that occurred in New York and cities around the country as the nation reeled from Floyd’s death — another example, many say, of racial bias in policing. – READ MORE

