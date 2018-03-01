True Pundit

WATCH: Chaffetz Says Sessions Should Leave DOJ, ‘Almost Embarrassing’ Trump Tweeted About Him

While appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, former House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said President Donald Trump was “almost embarrassing” when he tweeted about Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking his inspector general to investigate FISA abuse.

“I think it’s almost embarrassing the president would tweet this as opposed to communicate directly to his attorney general,” Chaffetz said on “America’s Newsroom.” He added that it was “mind-boggling” that Trump would “call out his own attorney general.”

“He was the one who appointed him,” Chaffetz said. – READ MORE

