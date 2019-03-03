Billboard mocking CNN appears outside of network’s Hollywood headquarters

A group of conservative street artists hijacked a billboard in Hollywood on Friday morning and took aim at CNN, which so happened to be across the street.

Known as The Faction, their latest project slammed CNN and its president Jeff Zucker for its coverage of this week’s summit in Hanoi, Vietnam between President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un.

The billboard, which referred to CNN as “Communist News Network,” dawned the phrase “Keep Korea divided” with an asterisk that read “because OrangeManBad.” It also featured an image of Jeff Zucker, whose title was “CEO, CNNPC,” a reference to the “non-playable character” meme which has depicted liberals as robotic.

Anti-CNN billboard appears next to CNN's Hollywood headquarters https://t.co/GNUWi7yHMI pic.twitter.com/HNK9HspQxz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2019