Concerned caller reports man standing in snow with pillow, police respond to find cardboard cutout

JORDAN, Minn. – When the Jordan Police Department fielded a welfare check about a man standing in the snow and holding a pillow, they probably weren’t expecting the “man” in need would actually be a cardboard cutout.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a call came in Thursday to the department about a man standing motionless in the snow, wearing no coat and hugging a pillow to his chest.

At the scene, police discovered the man in question was actually a cardboard cutout of Mike Lindell, CEO and founder of MyPillow. They said the caller was right not to approach a man who might be deranged, standing alone in the cold like that. – READ MORE