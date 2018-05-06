True Pundit

Billboard Calling NRA a ‘Terrorist Organization’ Is Getting a Contrary New Neighbor

Pro-gun advocates in Ohio are counteracting a billboard, which labeled the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “terrorist organization,” with a message of their own promoting the Second Amendment.

Claude Taylor, chair of Mad Dog PAC, the organization that funded the billboard, said it was “starting a conversation,” and gun owner Russ Mikesell told ABC affiliate WPCO that’s what he intends to continue with a billboard of his own.

“I am for the First Amendment and freedom of speech,” he said. “Let’s go ahead and offer a different perspective on this.”

He explained that the billboard, which is conveniently located right below the anti-NRA one, won’t be advocating for or against the gun rights organization but will be about the Second Amendment instead. – READ MORE

"There's nothing wrong with using the First Amendment to protect the Second Amendment."

