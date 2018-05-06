True Pundit

Politics TV

Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch: ‘No More Manufacture’ Of Semi-Automatic Rifles, ‘Get Them Out Of Our Communities’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) appeared on CNN. During his segment, anchor Kate Bolduan asked the representative about gun control, specifically noting Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) recent op-ed in which he suggests banning semi-automatic rifles, and prosecuting those who refuse to turn them over. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch: ‘No More Manufacture’ Of Semi-Automatic Rifles, ‘Get Them Out Of Our Communities’
Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch: ‘No More Manufacture’ Of Semi-Automatic Rifles, ‘Get Them Out Of Our Communities’

On Friday, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) appeared on CNN. During his segment, anchor Kate Bolduan asked the representative about gun control, specifically noting Rep.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: