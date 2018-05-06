London Hospital Admits Trump Right on Knife Crime Epidemic, But Disagrees with Second Amendment Stance

The Hospital In Sadiq Khan’s London Which U.s. President Donald Trump Described As A “war Zone” Following A Wave Of Deadly Knife Attacks Has Issued A Statement Responding To The Controversy.

“Knife violence is a serious issue for London,” admitted Professor Karim Brohi, trauma surgeon at The Royal London Hospital and Director of London’s major trauma system.

“We are proud of the excellent trauma care we provide and of our violence reduction programmes,” he added.

“The Royal London Hospital has cut the number of our young patients returning after further knife attacks from 45 per cent to 1 per cent.”

However, the government employee took the slightly unusual step of following up his admission with a critique of President Trump’s strong stance in favour of gun rights for law-abiding citizens, writing: “There is more we can all do to combat this violence, but to suggest guns are part of the solution is ridiculous.”

He added: “Gunshot wounds are at least twice as lethal as knife injuries and more difficult to repair. We are proud of our world-leading service and to serve the people of London.” – READ MORE

