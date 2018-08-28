Bill Nelson May Shatter Democrat Hopes Of Retaking Senate

Democrat hopes for taking control of the Senate in November may be dashed, as Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) struggles in his re-election bid.

Politico reports that Democrats are privately suggesting Nelson could lose his race to Gov. Rick Scott, who is polling slightly ahead in a state President Donald Trump won narrowly.

“Privately, a number of Democratic senators have offered their unsolicited view that Nelson is in for a reckoning on Election Day, which would cost Democrats any hope of winning back the Senate,” Politico reported. “Nelson is a classic old-school senator who keeps his head down and does his work, which is effective in the Capitol but less so in a Trump-era campaign in the most expensive battleground state. He’s being vastly outspent, and there’s concern in Florida the national party might cut him loose if a loss looks certain in the expensive Sunshine State.”

Earlier this month Nelson told Steve Bousquet of the Tampa Bay Times that “the Russians are in Florida’s records” — a claim that is starting to cause Nelson a lot of problems.

On Friday, The Washington Post fact-checked Nelson’s claim and gave him “Four Pinocchios,” which signals a “whopper,” a gross or blatant lie, the worst possible rating handed out by the newspaper when they fact-check claims.

“Nelson, however, went on to make a specific and alarming claim several times: that Russia currently has access to Florida’s election systems and could purge voters from the rolls,” The Post’s fact-check concluded. “Not a single speck of evidence backs him up, and we have serious doubts whether the classified information he cited even exists.”

Florida officials added that DHS and FBI officials told them that they have “no information that corroborates Senator Nelson’s statement.”

Nelson also misquoted a letter that he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote on July 2 to a Florida election official warning about the need to strengthen election infrastructure.

