At Least 28 Shot, Two Fatally, over Weekend in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the most violent time was a seven-hour period Friday night in which the two fatalities occurred and “eight others were wounded.”

Breitbart News reported that a total of 14 people were shot between Friday morning and Saturday morning, and those 14 included the two fatalities. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest in broad daylight while walking “in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood” Friday afternoon.

Another woman was shot and killed "in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side."

Chicago activists are demanding that Mayor Rahm Emanuel resign as they prepare for a major anti-violence protest against the city’s spiraling crime crisis.

Organizers of the march reportedly are gearing up for a potentially chaotic demonstration on Thursday, timed with the start of Lollapalooza and before a Cubs game. Organizers did not rule out trying to enter Wrigley Field and predicted at least some protesters would be arrested.

Meanwhile, they are making clear they don’t want the Democratic mayor’s support or blessing — as they are calling on him to resign over of his inability to get the city’s gun crime under control.

“The call of the people is ‘Resign Rahm,’” Dr. Gregory Livingston said, according to The Chicago Tribune. “So how, then, can you back your own regime change? How do you sanction your own termination? How dumb, naive and self-hating do you think we are?”

“Honestly, when the mayor endorses a protest, it’s no longer a protest,” Rev. Ira Acree said. “It becomes a parade, and we’re on serious business.”

NBC Chicago reported that the protesters said they are looking to "redistribute the pain and agony of no economic development on the South and West Sides to the North side."