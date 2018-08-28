Roger Stone predicts he’ll be indicted next in Mueller probe

Roger Stone is predicting that special counsel Robert Mueller will soon indict him as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Robert Mueller is coming for me,” Stone, a longtime associate of President Trump, said on Sunday in an email asking supporters to donate to his legal defense fund, according to an image posted by CNN.

“I’m next on the crooked special prosecutor’s hit list because I’ve advised Donald Trump for the past 39 years. I am being targeted not because I committed a crime, but because the ‘deep state’ liberals want to silence me and pressure me to testify against my good friend President Donald J. Trump.”

Roger Stone's latest pitch to his email list of supporters boils down to this: Donate right now because, literally, I am the next guy to get indicted. pic.twitter.com/sWAx2BQtSJ — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) August 26, 2018

Stone’s message to his supporters came about a week after Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted of and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled guilty to federal crimes stemming from Mueller’s investigation. – READ MORE

Roger Stone, a former Donald Trump aide who’s long been linked with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, said he believes one of the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., will soon be indicted for “lying to the FBI.”

“I [predict], based on excellent sourcing, that the special counsel is going to charge Donald Trump Jr. with lying to the FBI,” Stone told James Miller of the conservative online outlet The Political Insider. “Notice they’re not charging him for having an illegal meeting with a Russian at Trump Tower because there’s nothing illegal about that meeting.”

Stone was referring to a controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr. and other members of the campaign and a Russian lawyer who offered damaging information on then-candidate Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

There has been, as yet, no confirmation that Trump Jr. had met with the FBI to discuss that or anything else. Stone did not immediately respond to a request from Newsweek’s on Saturday to clarify his comments, and confirm whether he was aware of a previously unknown interview the FBI conducted with Trump Jr. – READ MORE