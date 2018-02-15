‘Fox & Friends’ Defends Mike Pence: ‘What’s Wrong With a Man Who Doesn’t Want to Cheat on His Wife?’ (VIDEO)

During a segment on Tuesday morning, “Fox & Friends” tackled the recent criticism of Vice President Mike Pence’s religious views by both former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman and members of “The View.”

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt first played a clip of Manigault Newman claiming Pence would be a scarier president than President Donald Trump because he believes Jesus Christ “tells him to say things.” Then Earhardt showed members of “The View” comparing Pence’s religious beliefs to “mental illness.”

“Can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?” co-host Joy Behar joked.

“Truth Exchange” host Kathy Barnette weighed in on the continued mocking of the vice president, stating that “what we typically see from the left, that if they don’t understand something, they have a tendency to try to despise it or mock it because they don’t have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.” – READ MORE

The women of ABC News’ “The View” took a shot a Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith on Tuesday, mocking the former governor of Indiana for talking to Jesus and even calling it a “mental illness.”

It all started when they played a clip from “Celebrity Big Brother,” in which former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman discussed the vice president.

“As bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence… everyone that is wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life,” she said in the clip. “I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

The talk-show panelists pondered what Omarosa’s motive was, before Sunny Hostin chimed in, “I think what’s interesting is that she said Jesus tells Mike Pence things to say.” – READ MORE