Bill Maher Pulls An Al Franken, Gropes Bob Saget On An Airplane

Comedian and host of HBO’s “Real Time” Bill Maher, channeled former Democratic Sen. Al Franken during a New Year’s Eve trip to Hawaii, when he groped actor Bob Saget while he was asleep.

Maher is seen in a photo on Twitter laughing as he mimics the pose Franken struck when he put his hands on radio host Leanne Tweeden during a United Service Organizations tour in 2006.

These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird – Saget, forgive me! pic.twitter.com/UgehBTmIUv — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 4, 2018

Actor Steven Weber joked Maher would be fired and replaced with former GOP Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann on Twitter and actress Clementine Ford asked if the picture was okay to laugh at.- READ MORE

